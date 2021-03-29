ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Urjanet, the global leader in utility account aggregation, announced the appointment of Shannon Johnson as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Financial Services. In 2018, the company released a first-of-its-kind alternative data platform for the financial services market. Shannon will focus on driving continued growth in Urjanet's financial services products and spearheading the overall strategy for the company.
"Utility data accessed with consumer permission can be transformative for credit-invisible consumers," said Sanjoy Malik, CEO of Urjanet. "With Shannon's experience in fintech and banking, her significant industry connections, and her belief that financial inclusion can have a meaningful impact on people's lives, she is the perfect person to join our team." Shannon will be responsible for capitalizing and building upon Urjanet's initial success with financial services partners such as Equifax, Scienaptic, Freedom Mortgage, and TruNarrative.
Shannon has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services space, giving her a deep understanding of consumer products across lending, deposits and payments. As Group President of Financial Institutions at Cardlytics, she tripled the size of the advertising platform by signing some of the biggest banks in the U.S. Shannon is also passionate about the environmental benefits of Urjanet's technology. She began her career at Environmental Resources Management (ERM) and then joined McKinsey & Company's environmental practice.
"Where there is data, there is light. Urjanet has helped companies gain visibility into energy consumption and drive sustainable climate action," said Shannon Johnson. "To be able to shed this light on a whole new group of consumers, drive responsible payment behavior, and most importantly to do so with the consumer's permission, gives Urjanet huge potential to generate a positive impact."
