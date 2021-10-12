VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- urLive Software Inc., a cloud-based communication services provider today announced the launch of the urLive Customer Engagement Platform™. The next generation customer engagement platform empowers businesses to connect online customers with their sales and support teams instantly and simply using live video.
Instead of engaging with impersonal AI chat bots, browsing time-wasting generic support pages, or awaiting email responses to online queries, customers can now simply click a link within any web page, SMS message, and chat bot, to instantly connect live with a company's product, sales, and support agents.
Restoring the human element back into the customer journey, the urLive Customer Engagement Platform provides measurable business impact – increasing sales conversions, shortening sales cycles, improving customer satisfaction scores, and reducing expenses from quicker support resolution times.
Powering the urLive Customer Engagement Platform is the urLive Cloud PBX™, the first full-service, cloud-based Private Branch Exchange for WebRTC communications. As a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service, the urLive platform requires no IT coding nor infrastructure investment for reaching nearly all connected customers without any device software installation, download, or account creation.
Mike Frazer, ChromaCars Managing Partner, commented, "As an early integrator of the urLive platform, we were impressed with the ease of deployment. The manner in which urLive integrates automotive sales agents early into the customer's online journey greatly benefits consumers and auto dealerships"
"We are proud to announce the release of the next generation online customer experience provided by the urLive Customer Engagement Platform," said urLive founder and CEO Taranjeet Athwal. "The new platform delivers the best of the in-person experience online by enabling customers with instant and live access to a company's sales and support teams to provide precise, pertinent, and personalized information. The outcomes deliver real answers by real people in real-time, saving time and resources."
urLive will host an online webinar with urLive co-Founders, Mr. Taranjeet Athwal and Dr. Gary Greenbaum, on Tuesday, 19th of October 2021 at 10:00am PDT. The webinar will discuss how the urLive Customer Engagement Platform provides brands competitive advantage and accelerated business performance.
About urLive
urLive Software Inc. is a Vancouver, Canada based communication services provider. urLive's foundational technology is its patent-pending urLive Cloud PBX™, the first full-service cloud-based Private Branch Exchange for WebRTC communications. The company's core business focus is advancing the online customer journey with personalization, instant access, and intelligence with live, web-based communications.
