DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Use Is on the Rise for Payments: Banks and Merchants, Get Ready to Adopt Faces and Fingertips for Authentication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explains the current biometric authentication market and discusses the driving factors that influence the rate of adoption and how different stakeholders can gain a foothold in this rapidly growing ecosystem.
Highlights include:
- Overview of biometric authentication
- Leading developments in this sector, including the rise of behavioral biometrics in fraud detection and prevention
- Analysis of the U.S. regulatory landscape and the challenges faced by companies interested in consumer biometrics
- Multiple case studies on the implementation of biometric authentication in retail, banking, card payments, and digital payments
- Recommendations on partnership and revenue growth opportunities
The report also covers the breadth of today's biometric authentication technologies, including how the introduction of behavior-based security has the potential to transform the payments industry. Through outlining the success and challenges faced by global entities in implementing this cutting-edge technology, this report provides readers with valuable insights on how to introduce innovative products in this field.
Additionally, the legislative developments at the state and federal levels in biometrics and consumer privacy are outlined to provide readers with a comprehensive perspective on the current regulatory landscape.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- Callsign
- Fujitsu
- MasterCard
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- Visa
Key Topics Covered:
- Authentication and Biometrics Defined
- Biometic Authentication Basics
- Need for and Importance of Biometrics Is Clear
- Use of Biometrics Benefits Consumers, Merchants, and Banks Alike
- Card Issuer Implementations
- Use Case Scenarios and Progress by Biometric Method
- Use of Card-Based Fingerprint Biometrics
- Use of Face Biometrics
- Behavioral Biometrics- An Emerging Sector
- U.S. Government Errs in Biometric Implementation
- Regulatory Status
- Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvjvcr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-biometric-authentication-market-behavioral-biometrics-set-to-restructure-the-authentication-landscape-in-the-next-5-8-years-301423940.html
SOURCE Research and Markets