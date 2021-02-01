SHORELINE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US BioTek Laboratories, a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) and CAP-accredited laboratory, announces that it has launched an At-Home COVID-19 Test available directly to individuals. The test utilizes RT-PCR technology to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a patient-collected saliva sample. Less invasive than nasal or oral swabs, the saliva-based test enables patients to collect their sample in the safety and comfort of their home without the supervision of a healthcare professional. The test leverages two established FDA authorized testing protocols linked by a US BioTek lab developed test (LDT) that has been validated to produce results with 96% accuracy.
The US BioTek At-Home COVID-19 Test is available in 47 states to individuals aged 18 and up. The tests are $119 each, with volume discounts available for multiple samples shipped back in the same package. Tests may be purchased on the company's website at: https://www.usbiotek.com/at-home-covid-19-test. Once ordered, collection kits are shipped within one business day; MD-reviewed test results can be viewed in a secure portal within 36 hours of laboratory receipt of samples.
"There is reason to be optimistic with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is important that we remain vigilant as cases still continue to rise," said Jack Frausing, CEO of US BioTek Laboratories. "At US BioTek, we're committed to doing our part to mitigate the spread of the virus by providing convenient, accurate testing options with fast results."
Best known as a provider of immunology profiles used to identify food and airborne allergies and sensitivities, US BioTek added coronavirus testing capabilities in April 2020, when the need for greater testing capacity became apparent. The company offers FDA-authorized diagnostic (RT-PCR) and antibody tests for use by licensed healthcare providers, as well as drive-up testing for individuals at its Shoreline, Washington facility. US BioTek is a trusted pre-travel testing partner to Hawaiian Airlines and the Chinese Consulate.
