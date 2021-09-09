SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Phun, San Diego, CA, a branding and promotional products company, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Mirus Agency's Experiential Marketing division.
Team Phun has become known in the promotional products and branding space as one of the fastest growing companies for five years running. Their unique blend of passionate team members, colorful brand imagery, and a desire to push the envelope in growth makes the emerging company hard to miss, much less keep up with. Since day one, ignoring traditional industry norms has allowed client needs to remain at the foundation of expansion efforts.
The acquisition of Mirus Agency's nationally recognized experiential marketing firm is no different. "Building innovative solutions for our clients is our number one priority," says Team Phun partner, Sean Burns. "Adding event support, retail activation, and experiential marketing services to our promotional products, fulfillment, and online store offering will allow our clients a one-stop solution."
"When searching for the perfect company to take over the experiential marketing services side of the business, I was beyond thrilled to have found a company that aligns with our core values, has a strong commitment to its clients and team, and is a known brand-building expert in the marketplace - they are going to take clients' needs and vision in ways beyond our current scope," says Julie Seal-Gaustad CEO of Mirus Agency. "I'm delighted to pass the torch to Team Phun to take it to the next level."
All existing staff, workflows, and service offerings will remain in place, allowing Team Phun immediate access to 47 new markets and hundreds of new employees. Founder, Jesse Goodwick states, "Additional resources are already set aside to ensure the ability to expand quickly into every major US market almost immediately." The combination of expertise in promotional products and event staffing is expected to yield immediate returns for clients, with conservative expectations that the new service portfolio will quadruple sales in the first year following the acquisition.
"The ability to offer a more comprehensive solution to clients is what drives our growth and allows us to have phun in the process," says Jared Lazar, partner at Team Phun. "Even better, we aren't sacrificing any level of quality, because our new team members have been doing this for years. It's a win-win for everyone involved."
About Team Phun
TEAM PHUN is a brand consulting agency specializing in screen printing, embroidery, ad specialty, digital marketing, websites, design services, We build value for our clients, leveraging our team's talents to create custom branding solutions, from one off event production to turnkey design, sourcing, production, and fulfillment. The creation of Phun for All, following the acquisition of Mirus Agency's experiential marketing division is a first for Team Phun, with additional strategic acquisitions to follow. Please find more information at http://www.teamphun.com and our Instagram @teamphun.
About Phun for All
PHUN FOR ALL, is Team Phun's new experiential marketing division. Phun for All will work closely with clients to build a strategic experiential marketing plan, from planning and creative solutions to logistics, staffing, and management through reporting and analysis, thus increasing brand awareness and ultimately a return on investment. The combination of expertise in promotional products and event staffing is expected to yield immediate returns for clients. Please find more information at http://www.teamphun.com/phunforall and our Instagram @phun.for.all.
