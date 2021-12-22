CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2022−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The US data center market witnessed over 110 new/expansion projects in 2021, with Western US dominating the market with an investment share of over 30%. The increased adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data, cloud computing, and increasing coverage of 5G will be major demand drivers in the forecast period.
- Hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS are major investors in the US market and accounted for over 60% of the investment received in 2021. Colocation operators who invested in the US in 2021 included Digital Realty, Equinix, QTS Realty Trust, Switch, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others.
- The US market also witnessed the entry of several new entrants, including Cirrus Data Services, DāSTOR, Novva, and Yondr, that are expected to add to the market growth in coming years. For instance, Yondr has acquired land in Loudoun and Prince William Counties, Virginia for data center development.
- Many state and local governments, to attract data center investment, offer investment and sales tax incentives focused on effective data center operations and renewable energy procurement. Prince Edward County in Virginia has lowered the data center tax on the equipment used in data centers.
- Hyperscale and colocation operators are taking initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy in their operations. AWS has announced 11 renewable energy projects in the US, with the first set of solar projects in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania, and additional projects in Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, facility type, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 10 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 10 key data center support infrastructure providers, 10 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, 23 other prominent critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 27 other prominent support infrastructure providers, 22 other prominent construction contractors, 29 other prominent data center investors, and 8 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-united-states
US Data Center Market – Segmentation
Technologies such as the cloud, big data, and IoT are triggering the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The market for IT infrastructure is growing due to investments in hyperscale data centers in the US. The competitiveness in the business operating environment is increasing the use of big data analytics to drive business decisions. Industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, education, and heavy industries are increasingly adopting or building technologies to remain competitive and offer the best available service to end-users. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations to reduce carbon emissions in their facilities. Increasing power consumption by data centers in a specific location will also lead to higher electricity prices. Thereby, the increasing power capacity will propel the demand for data center power infrastructure throughout the forecast period.
US Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
US Data Center Market by IT infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
US Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
US Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
US Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
US Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
US Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
US Data Center Market by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
US Data Center Market by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
US Data Center Market – Dynamics
- In September 2021, Wells Fargo bank announced its plans to migrate a large part of its workload to the cloud for which they selected Microsoft as the primary public cloud provider and Google as a secondary provider for additional business-critical public cloud services.
- In November 2020, the US Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency invested over USD 100 million on cloud services in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud environments.
- Yondr was one of the new entrants in the market that acquired around 270 acres of land for its data center campus in Northern Virginia. The company is planning to build the first phase of 500 MW and is expected to be online by 2022.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Rack Power Density
- 5G Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployment
- Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
- Sustainable Initiatives Increase Among the Data Center Operators
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Innovative UPS Battery Technologies
US Data Center Market by Geography
- South-Eastern US
- Western US
- South-Western US
- Mid-Western US
- North-Eastern US
Vendors:
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
Other Prominent Critical Infrastructure Providers
- DataDirect Networks (DDN)
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Infortrend Technology
- Inspur
- Intel
- Micron Technology
- MiTAC Holdings
- Nimbus Data
- Oracle
- Pivot3
- Pure Storage
- Seagate Technology
- Silk (Kaminario)
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Toshiba
- VIOLIN
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Western Digital
- Wistron Corporation
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- AlfaTech
- BlueScope Construction
- CallisonRTKL
- Clune Construction
- EMCOR Group
- EYP MCF
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- JE Dunn Construction
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Structure Tone
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- Aligned
- American Tower
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DartPoints
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgeConnex
- EdgePresence
- Element Critical
- Flexential
- Fifteenfortyseven
- GIGA Data Centers
- HostDime
- Iron Mountain
- Prime Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- Sabey Data Center
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vapor IO
New Entrants
- AUBix
- Cirrus Data Services
- DāSTOR
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Novva
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
