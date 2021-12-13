CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Americas data center colocation market report.
The US hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Increasing interest was shown by hyperscale data center operators such as AWS, Apple, and Facebook to power their data center infrastructure with renewable energy sources and to operate carbon-neutral facilities by 2040.
- Did you know? Support infrastructure vendors operating in the data center market such as Schneider Electric, Cisco, Vertiv Group, Caterpillar, Aecom, and others provided strong support for data center operators in the supply of infrastructure solutions during the pandemic irrespective of internal and external challenges faced.
- The adoption of liquid immersion cooling is likely to grow as organizations are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling are experiencing over 30% YoY market growth.
- Edge data centers are also being set up at unconventional locations by data center operators. In October 2020, American Tower announced the American Tower Edge Data Center initiative, wherein it deployed six edge data centers in its cell towers in Colorado, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Florida, and Texas.
- The rise in demand across industries has led data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. In December 2020, COPT Data Center Solutions signed a deal with The Blackstone Fund for the acquisition of a 90% share in six data centers owned by COPT Data Center Solutions.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 31 key IT infrastructure providers, 31 key support infrastructure vendors, 26 key construction contractors, 24 key data center investors, and 5 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-hyper-scale-data-center-market
US Hyperscale Data Center Market – Opportunities Assessment
The US hyperscale data center market is driven by the rapid growth in the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning which is driving investments from data center service providers. In terms of states, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oregon are home to over 50% of the total number of hyperscale data center facilities in the US. Virginia witnessed an investment of around USD 2.5 billion in hyperscale data center development in seven facilities. For instance, CloudHQ is investing in two data center facilities in Virginia, which are expected to be operational by Q4 2021. Moreover, Enterprises are adopting infrastructure configured or built to suit the application workloads handled by them. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography
- South-Eastern US
- Western US
- South-Western US
- Mid-Western US
- North-Eastern US
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers
- Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
- IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- AccelStor
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- DataDirect Networks
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Intel Technologies
- Infortrend Technology
- Inspur
- MiTAC Holdings
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- Micron Technology
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Samsung
- Super Micro Computer
- Synology
- VIOLIN (Storcentric)
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cormant
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Delta Power Solutions
- Eaton
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Rittal
- Toshiba
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Balfour Beatty US
- BlueScope Construction
- Corgan
- Clune Construction
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- Fluor Corporation
- HDR Architecture
- Holder Construction Group
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- JE Dunn Construction Group
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
- Syska Hennessy Group
- The Walsh Group
- Turner Construction Company
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Aligned
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Equinix
- Flexential
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers (Ragingwire Data Centers)
- Iron Mountain
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- Stack Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Cirrus Data Services
- Novva
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
