EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Incubator LLC has launched a new development project that takes aim at building a stronger economy, utilizing its Business Incubator model in multiple communities throughout the United States. Their private Business Incubator in Downtown Evansville has experienced a huge increase in client businesses joining their campus. Due to the success of their Business Acceleration program, the company has decided to launch a ten year project that includes plans to build five new US Incubator facilities in the next ten years.
This $40 million dollar investment will create hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. This project will create new opportunities for small businesses across the United States by expanding on and promoting a pro-business environment. The development team from US Incubator will help hundreds of small businesses develop and grow over the course of the ten year project, as those businesses create over two-thousand new jobs.
The President of US Incubator LLC Frank Peterlin stated, "We are exited by this opportunity to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses by utilizing our proprietary business acceleration system. We have seen an impressive impact on our current clients businesses, we look forward to sharing this with other communities."
A US Incubator Business Accelerator blends together the best attributes of a University and a Business Park.
US Incubator offers cutting edge multidisciplinary commercial instruction in the most modern procedures, practices, policies and technologies in a fully supported immersive campus environment. US Incubator offers a complete array of facilities, utilities, logistics, communication, amenities and support services required to overcome short term impediments and to achieve strategic long term success. Our unique proprietary business enterprise support services power a transformational, immersive, interdisciplinary business ecosystem accelerating communication, practical problem solving and opportunities.
Stated as a First Principal:
"It is the protective shell of the Incubator and acts of cooperation between US Incubator Clients which allows them to out compete their market competition."
