VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softeq Development Corporation (Softeq) has announced the opening of a full-stack development center in Vilnius, Lithuania. This move is part of the company's strategic plan to cater to a larger pool of companies across Europe and other adjacent regions. In Vilnius, Softeq envisions building a team of up to 150 software, hardware, and firmware specialists over the next three years.
Established in 1997, Softeq initially focused on technical software (hence, the company name), and gradually grew to offer full-cycle engineering services ranging from programming on the driver and OS level to building complex end-to-end ecosystems, including IoT solutions. In 2008, the company expanded its presence globally by opening a development center in Minsk, Belarus. Softeq firmly established itself in Europe after acquiring NearShore Solutions GmbH and opening an office in Munich, Germany. In November 2020, the company opened the Softeq Innovation Lab to help global enterprise intrapreneurs discover and develop early-stage transformational business ideas powered by technology.
The new base in Vilnius will serve as a go-to development center for the company's EMEA clients, covering all potential requests from hardware and firmware design to application development and support.
"Softeq helps clients make the transition to digital across an entire spectrum from early-stage ideation in our Innovation Lab to end-to-end engineering services provided by our growing development centers. Our new development center in Vilnius will support building complex solutions involving innovative new software, applications, cloud back-ends, firmware, and hardware all under one roof," explains Christopher A. Howard, Founder & CEO of Softeq.
The decision to establish a development center in Lithuania came as a part of the company's plan to cater to a larger pool of European companies. Softeq expects the Vilnius office to function as a primary development location for its Central European and United Kingdom market efforts.
"We were looking for an EU location that could serve as a strategic development center, suitable both for local talent sourcing and for the relocation of staff from our Minsk-based center. So our main criteria were investment climate, ease of doing business, long-term stability, and the availability of a local talent pool relevant for our expertise," Sergey Mustafaev, HR Director, says.
The company's current plans in Lithuania include the creation of 150 new jobs and the establishment of local hardware and QA laboratories. The company will be looking at hiring across various roles, including Java, JS, C++, and .NET developers, AI/ML and Schematic engineers, PCB designers, DevOps, Manual and Automation QA specialists.
"The range of positions Softeq is looking to fill is impressive. No less impressive is the ability of the local education system to produce world-class professionals that match the standards of global companies with an astounding track record of developing next-generation tech solutions," says Mantas Katinas, General Manager of Invest Lithuania.
As part of its transition from the traditional IT outsourcing model, the company recently launched the Softeq Innovation Lab in Houston, Texas. A joint venture between Softeq, MIT, and Boundless Technology, the Softeq Innovation Lab organizes creative sessions led by renowned US scientists, futurists, entrepreneurs, and technology experts. In the future, the company plans to collaborate with Lithuanian universities in a similar fashion.
Founded in 1997 in Houston, TX, Softeq Development Corporation provides early-stage innovation ideation and technology development solutions to enterprise companies and innovative startups. As a full-stack software and hardware development service provider, Softeq bridges technology gaps in knowledge-intensive projects and builds end-to-end IT solutions from the ground up. To help clients make the transition from analog to digital, the company provides expertise in a variety of trending technologies including the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Blockchain, and AR/VR. The company designs IT systems and connected devices for increased security and scalability. Softeq customers include Verizon, Epson, Microsoft, Lenovo, AMD, Disney, Intel, NVIDIA, Hella, and others. Learn more at softeq.com
