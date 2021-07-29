US tech firm launches commercial robotaxi service in Europe.

NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BERKS, LEHIGH, AND SOUTHWESTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has moved out of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Slatington, Walnutport, Schnecksville, Neffs, Coffeetown, Emerald, Claussville, Berlinsville, and Jordan Valley. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 66. Northeast Extension between mile markers 58 and 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&