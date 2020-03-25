OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Digital Communications, Inc. announced today that its Call SentinelSM Telephony Denial of Service (TDoS) attack system has seen rapid growth.
USA Digital has a family of comprehensive toll-fraud defense offerings. These include FraudProSM that protects against international toll fraud, a commitment to protecting customers' networks against robocalling, and Call Sentinel, an easy to use and cost-effective TDoS prevention method.
Similar to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack against data networks, TDoS attackers aim to make a communication system unavailable by consuming telephony resources, preventing all incoming and/or outgoing calls. Government agencies, call centers, financial, healthcare, insurance and utility providers are at the highest risk and need protection. However, any organization that relies on making or accepting calls for sales or support benefits from Call Sentinel due to its affordability and scalability.
"Our focus is on providing custom solutions to serve the data and voice communications needs of commercial enterprise customers all across the United States and Canada," said Richard Costello, CEO of USA Digital. "We don't stop with high quality service at affordable prices. Our unique approaches to securing and protecting our customers against TDoS, toll-fraud, and robocalling also create real value. The fraud cost to unprotected businesses is millions of dollars annually. We are proud to offer solutions that guard against these fraudulent activities and the damage they cause."
About USA Digital
Trusted for over 20 years, USA Digital fulfills data and voice communications needs including advanced routing, security, and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. Additionally, USAD provides specialized services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network which is comprised of TDM and VoIP and is redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.
Contact:
Donna Costello
Marketing
877-525-0614
dcostello@usad.com