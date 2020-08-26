DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The " USA East Coast High-Tech Companies - Premium Subscription" directory from Rich's Business Information has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "USA East Coast High-Tech Companies" database features high-tech companies and key contacts in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The database subscription provides year-round access to all high tech companies and contacts in the Eastern U.S. The database allows unlimited searches and views and up to 7,000 downloads.

Package Stats

  • Total Companies: 10,323
  • Total Contacts: 46,889
  • Total Companies Email: 2,716
  • Total Contacts Email: 12,594


For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/107b5m

Source: Rich's Business Information

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.