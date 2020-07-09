SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA would like to extend an immense congratulations to Vice President of Information Security & Disaster Recovery, Dasha Kadulova, for being recognized by Utah Business Magazine as one of Utah's 30 Women to Watch.
Later this month, Kadulova will be honored at the 30 Women to Watch awards ceremony, alongside other distinguished Utah women who are leading the way in business, politics, education, and so much more.
Kadulova has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, and is an expert in building cyber security strategy. She joined USANA in 2014 to provide expertise in database performance tuning, database architecture, storage, and UNIX solutions. Most of her time is focused on cyber security strategy and disaster recovery—a role filled with complications, stress, and little room for error. But it's not a problem for someone like Dasha Kadulova.
"Dasha has been instrumental to lead the development of USANA's data security process and security systems," says Walter Noot, USANA's chief operations officer. "Changing the way a company handles data security is a collaborative effort, one that takes persuasion and fortitude. She is great and we are so lucky to have her."
Kadulova's achievements extend far beyond the IT and security sectors. She speaks Czech, English, German, Russian, and former Yugoslavian. She is also a highly accomplished Alpine skier and was an Olympic hopeful in 2002.
"I am honored to be one of Utah's 30 Women to Watch," says Kadulova. "I believe persistence and perseverance leads to success."
Dasha is the third woman at USANA to receive this outstanding award. To find out more about USANA and its leadership team, please visit USANA.com.
