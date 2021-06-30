CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America is full of wide-open prairies, mountain valleys, and remote coastal areas where internet connectivity is often difficult to obtain. While the average business resides in urban population centers where cellular and broadband connectivity options are plentiful, there are those that operate in remote environments. For them, it is not as simple as calling the local cable company to get their organizations online. They need the purpose-built cellular routers and high-powered antenna assemblies USAT is uniquely equipped to provide.
Preserving Historical Landmarks for Future Generations
Since the year 1994, the people at the American Lighthouse Foundation (ALF) have worked to restore, maintain, and preserve historic sites across the east coast. Their mission is to positively impact the lives of others by bringing culturally irreplaceable resources to life. While restoring and updating the Race Point Light Station along the coast of Cape Cod in Provincetown, MA, they found reliable connectivity elusive. Without access to power lines or broadband services, they needed creative solutions to both power and connect their site.
Located 2.3 miles from the nearest road in an area known for protected species of birds, running power lines, or entrenching broadband cables was not an option. It would be too costly and would disturb the integrity of the historical site. The American Lighthouse Foundation needed off-grid power solutions and robust long-range communications equipment to get their site powered up and online.
Bringing High Tech Connectivity to A Remote Marine Environment
Their first problem was power. The ALF team was able to brilliantly engineer a green solution for that via photovoltaic arrays, DC power converters, and battery storage. For their problem with internet connectivity, they reached out to the team at USAT.
Cellular reception around the site was virtually nonexistent. They needed help identifying the best carrier network in the area and with selecting the connectivity devices they would need to boost signal strength and maintain constant connectivity at the site.
They needed to connect various sensor devices, both wirelessly and via direct lines. They planned to use wireless thermostats, cameras, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide monitors that all functioned via Wi-Fi. This cultural treasure would be upfitted with IoT sensors designed to preserve and protect the building and its visitors. Additionally, they needed to directly connect the point-of-sale systems within their gift shop, and the P2P cameras outside of it.
The solutions USAT engineered would need to be capable of withstanding every element the wind and sea regularly threw at them, while being robust enough to handle all these different points of connectivity.
Connecting to the Strongest Signal—The T-Mobile Network Saves the Hour
The ALF team at the lighthouse used various carriers for their personal cell phones, yet no one seemed to be able to connect. USAT partners with the major carriers in the USA and was able to pinpoint the carrier that had the most solid and reliable signal - T-Mobile. Therefore, the solutions we provided would need to be able to utilize the T-Mobile network to ensure a strong and stable connection.
Finding Reliable Connectivity with Ruggedized Routers
USAT is an Elite partner of Cradlepoint, a leading international supplier of 4G and 5G routers. For this application, USAT specified the Cradlepoint IBR1700. The MA1-1700 package features a ruggedized 5G-ready networking platform designed to provide persistent connectivity across a range of commercial applications, including near-shore communications. With an IP64 rating and both MIL STD 810G and SAEJ1455 certifications for shock, vibration, and humidity, this Cradlepoint device can withstand punishing conditions and a wide range of temperatures. Ideal for this humid marine deployment.
In addition, the package comes with phone support and all the benefits of Cradlepoint's NetCloud Manager--including the ability to securely configure and troubleshoot from a remote location. No need to roll a car, or boat to support this device—a definite plus.
Marine Antennas
The USAT specified an OMNI 291 high-performance omni-directional, marine, and coastal antenna by Poynting. The ultra-wide band covers all contemporary LTE frequencies including those of T-Mobile, with excellent balanced gain guaranteeing signal reception almost everywhere along the coast. The antenna is built tough, able to withstand fire, wind, water, and impacts, making them ideal for volatile coastal deployments. We helped ALF procure and install two such antennas atop their lighthouse to enable 2x2 MIMO operation.
Field-Tested Results of a Marine IoT Solution
Not only did USAT help the ALF team select, provision, and activate their new hardware through USAT's extensive DevProv+ suite of services, but we also custom cut and crimped cabling to their exacting requirements, provided rapid on-site installation, and continue to provide ongoing hardware support. The lighthouse and its various devices for video security, smoke detection, CO2 monitoring, environmental controls, and retail POS, experienced near instant connectivity—using clean green energy
About the Race Point Light Station
The Race Point properties are maintained by the Cape Cod Chapter of the American Lighthouse Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up of dedicated volunteer members whose mission is the restoration and preservation of Race Point Lighthouse, the Keeper's house, the Whistle house, the Oil house, and Wood End and Long Point Lighthouses.
Learn more at https://www.racepointlighthouse.org/
About the American Lighthouse Foundation
The American Lighthouse Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, founded in 1994. ALF and its nine chapters have stewardship responsibility for eighteen of our nation's lighthouses and have invested over $3.25 million dollars in lighthouse restoration since that time; thanks in large part to generous supporters and dedicated volunteers who have given over 25,000 hours of their time
Learn more at http://www.lighthousefoundation.org/
About USAT LLC
USAT serves the nation's critical infrastructure by creating secure communication networks that pass data wirelessly between key systems linking remote personnel, locations, and machine assets. USAT sells, designs, configures, and installs 4G and 5G wireless data communications hardware and software, providing targeted IoT connectivity solutions that fit our clients' exacting needs.
Learn more at https://usatcorp.com/
