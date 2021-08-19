NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Uscreen is No. 437 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. Magazine in some of the most defining times of our generation. It's our first time to be featured, and we're excited to be in the top 500," says PJ Taei, Founder of Uscreen. "We're driven by our mission to help brands grow a community and profitable business with video. All of this is made possible by the incredible people on team Uscreen."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Uscreen has double the average three-year growth at 1,120 percent.
"Uscreen was faced with a unique opportunity to provide an all-in-one solution for companies in need of a digital pivot--we don't take that responsibility lightly," says PJ Taei. "To accomplish this, our team needed to grow--and will continue to grow, as we work to keep providing a product that we're proud of."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About Uscreen
Uscreen is a fast-growing SaaS business headquartered in Washington DC with 110 remote team members located all around the world. We are revolutionizing the way that video-based entrepreneurs & creators monetize their content.
Uscreen provides an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs to sell subscriptions, VOD, and live-streamed events on the web, through mobile apps, and via OTT (over-the-top) devices. 10,000+ video creators build, market, and sell their content with Uscreen. Our powerful, yet simple-to-use platform serves entrepreneurs across industries ranging from entertainment and education to fitness and yoga.
We have been bootstrapped since September of 2014. That means we focus on serving our customers, not investors. We prioritize innovating for our customers and focus on delivering a best-in-class platform across monetization, marketing tools, and business insights.
Interested in learning more? Check us out at http://www.uscreen.tv
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Media Contact
Molli McGee, Uscreen, +1 (978) 491-8555, molli@uscreen.tv
SOURCE Uscreen