NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data wrangling market is expected to grow by USD 1.30 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% during this period.
Find additional highlights related to the data wrangling market. Download FREE Sample Report!
The data wrangling market covers the following areas:
Data Wrangling Market Forecast
Data Wrangling Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The numerous benefits provided by data wrangling solutions will drive the growth of the data wrangling market. Big data analytics software can deliver better and fast decision-making and provide a competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a processed manner, which propels the growth of the market. The demand for such software is continuously rising because of its benefits, such as easy access to vital business metrics and the extraction of useful insight into customer behavior. This helps in increasing revenue and improving efficiency. In addition, companies are adopting data wrangling solutions for real-time forecasting and monitoring of various occasions, which may affect the performance of organizations. Therefore, the ability of data wrangling solutions to mitigate risks by optimizing complex decisions about unplanned events such as cyberattacks and other crises more quickly will further drive the growth of the market.
The lack of awareness of data wrangling tools among SMEs will challenge the data wrangling market during the forecast period. Data wrangling solutions are used to gain meaningful insights from raw data and solve time-sensitive business scenarios by adopting different emerging technologies such as machine learning and big data analytics. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are still using conventional ETL tools due to their easy-to-use nature and low cost. Furthermore, SMEs lack the appropriate functionality for adopting this technology among businesses, which hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness of data wrangling techniques among the SMEs in developing countries such as China and India, which have a high number of organizations, will further hinder the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
By sector, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare, and others. The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The BFSI sector has been increasingly using data wranglers that optimize operational processes and inform agents on how to interact with customers online in the best possible way.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Alteryx Inc.
- Dataiku Inc.
- DataRobot Inc.
- eXalt Solutions Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Ideata Analytics
- Impetus Technologies Inc.
- Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Medallia Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Rapid Insight Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Retail Applications Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Data Wrangling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., eXalt Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ideata Analytics, Impetus Technologies Inc., Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medallia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rapid Insight Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Dell Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Sector
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Sector
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Sector
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Sector
- 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Government and public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government and public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Sector
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Sector ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alteryx Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Alteryx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Alteryx Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 105: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Impetus Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 SAS Institute Inc.
- Exhibit 125: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teradata Corp.
- Exhibit 129: Teradata Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Teradata Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.
- Exhibit 133: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-30-bn-growth-in-data-wrangling-market--technavio-301490728.html
SOURCE Technavio