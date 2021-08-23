NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse racking market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.35 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive industry, food, and beverage industry, retail industry, and other industries) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The increasing adoption of omnichannel strategies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the warehouse racking market during the forecast period.
Discover Diversified Support Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!
The report on the warehouse racking market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. It also identifies rising demand for packaged food and beverages as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the large fluctuations in raw material costs that affect the profitability of suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment. It presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The warehouse racking market covers the following areas:
- Warehouse Racking Market Sizing
- Warehouse Racking Market Forecast
- Warehouse Racking Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Interroll Holding AG
- Kardex AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Mecalux SA
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
- TGW LOGISTICS GROUP
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Warehousing and Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - Download a free sample report now.
Cleanroom Consumables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 -Download a free sample report now.
Buy Warehouse Racking Market Report Now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Interroll Holding AG
- Kardex AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Mecalux SA
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
- TGW LOGISTICS GROUP
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-35-bn-growth-in-warehouse-racking-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model--technavio-301359927.html
SOURCE Technavio