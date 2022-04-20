NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multi vendor support services market size is expected to increase by USD 10.07 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The report provides insights on the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. The report also covers a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, competitive scenario, and the products offered by key vendors.
Multi Vendor Support Services Market: Growth Driver
The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure.
The growing demands of business functions have increased the investments in cloud, IoT, and other technologies among enterprises. The use of such latest technologies is compelling companies to adopt multi vendor support services to efficiently manage and maintain their infrastructure. These factors are increasing the demand for multi vendor support services globally, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Multi Vendor Support Services Market: Key Vendors
The global vendor support services market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international vendors. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.
- AT and T Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services which help in reducing the costs associated with virtualized and physical network products.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services which not only cut costs and increase productivity across IT organization but also lessen the burden on resources already managing too many day-to-day administrative tasks.
- FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.: The company offers multi vendor support services that ensure simplified heterogeneous information and communications technology infrastructure management, single point of accountability, reduced complexity, cost effectiveness, and consistent delivery of service regardless of the platform.
- Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers multi vendor support services which provide custom-built solutions, operational efficiencies, flexible timeframe, and technical guidance.
- HP Inc.: The company offers multi vendor support services such as HPE data center and hybrid IT support services.
Segmentation Analysis:
The 120-pages report segments the Multi Vendor Support Services Market by Service (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Based on the service, the hardware segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for new levels of support services. Similarly, by geography, APAC will emerge as the key market for multicolor support services. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share.
Multi Vendor Support Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Software - size and forecast 2021-2026
Multi Vendor Support Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Multi Vendor Support Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.88
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Service Express LLC
- XS International Inc.
- Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
