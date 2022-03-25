NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market size in US is expected to increase by USD 10.72 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.75% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights about the exact market size, market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2024.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to stay competitive in the market. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation, and the rising demand for test preparation services in the US will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector, the rising number of test-optional institutes, and the increase in education debts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Test Preparation Market in US is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • University Exams
    • Certifications Exams
    • High School Exams
    • Elementary Exams
    • Other Exams
  • End-user
    • Higher Education
    • K-12

By product, the university exams segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increased competition among students and the rising number of enrolments in nationalized and standardized tests have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-users, the higher education segment exhibited high demand for test preparation products in 2021. The segment will continue to remain the largest revenue generator in the market through 2024. Our test preparation market in US report covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Test Preparation Market in the US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Test Preparation Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Test Preparation Market in US 2021-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the test preparation market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the test preparation market in US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in US

Test Preparation Market in US: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2024

USD 10.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

University Exam at 34%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • University exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • High school Exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Model

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Learning Model
  • Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Learning Model

Customer Landscape

  • Volume driver – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ArborBridge Inc.
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • Edgenuity Inc.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • Kaplan Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

