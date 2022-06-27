NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Techavio's catalog. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Factors including the increasing investments in AR technology coupled with the increasing AR integration in mobile devices will influence the market growth positively throughout the forecast period, resulting in the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 31.60%, However, the privacy concerns over AR technology will emerge as a major threat for the augmented reality (AR) market during the forecast period.
View Market Sample Report for more Insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance analysis
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 108.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.16
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Download Sample Report and fetch additional highlights on market scope and parent market analysis
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The augmented reality (AR) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Alphabet Inc.: The company is involved in offering Augmented Reality through Cloud Anchors, Recording and many more.
- Dynabook Inc.: The company is involved in offering a variety of mounting options to create a solution that can truly operate in any work environment.
- Facebook Inc.: The company is involved in offering breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI to connect people and to help keep communities safe.
- Microsoft Corp.: The company is involved in offering self-contained holographic devices with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output.
- PTC Inc.: The company is involved in providing Industrial augmented reality that offers a better way to create and deliver easily consumable work instructions.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
Want to know more about the product offerings from each contributing vendor, Buy Report Now!
- Application
- Enterprise: The enterprise segment held the largest AR market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be attributed to the increasing applications of AR in enterprises and the level of customization gained from using AR.
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media And Entertainment
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality (AR) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for Head-up Displays (HUDs) in the region is growing because of the strong presence of major automobile giants. Major players are implementing AR technology to enhance the driving experience.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Request sample Report to get all your queries pertaining to segment-based contribution solved!
Technavio categorizes the global augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The augmented reality (AR) market report covers the following areas:
- Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size
- Augmented Reality (AR) Market Trends
- Augmented Reality (AR) Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist AR market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the AR market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the AR market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AR market vendors
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
AR VR Smart Glasses Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dynabook Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-108-57-billion-growth-in-augmented-reality-market--31-60--cagr-to-be-recorded-with-highest-growth-contribution-from-apac--technavio-301574880.html
SOURCE Technavio