NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The histology and cytology market size is set to grow by USD 12.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
The histology and cytology market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The histology and cytology market covers the following areas:
Histology and Cytology Market Sizing
Histology and Cytology Market Forecast
Histology and Cytology Market Analysis
The report identifies growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in emerging economies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased government approvals for new product launches related to histology and cytology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The histology and cytology market is segmented by application (drug discovery and designing, clinical diagnostics, and research) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By application, the drug discovery and designing segment generated maximum growth in the market in 2020. In terms of geography, the histology and cytology market will witness maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share. The US is the key market for histology and cytology market in North America.
This report presents a detailed picture of the histology and cytology market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- 3DHISTECH Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Olympus Corp.
- PHC Holdings Corp.
- Trivitron Healthcare
Histology And Cytology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 12.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3DHISTECH Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., and Trivitron Healthcare
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
