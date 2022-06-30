NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market analysis report titled Call Center Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's offerings recently. The call center outsourcing market is likely to garner a potential growth difference of USD 14.05 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.34% during the projected period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with Australia and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the call center outsourcing market. The IT and telecom sector end-user segment held the largest call center outsourcing market share in 2020 and will continue to contribute the highest market growth in the market due to the increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and increasing demand from consumers for digital communication and content.
- The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The call center outsourcing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- The competitive scenario provided in the call center outsourcing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB are some of the major market participants.
Top Vendors and their Key Offerings:
- Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers call center outsourcing under the Arvato business segment.
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.: The company offers call center outsourcing under the CX business segment.
- Sitel Group: The company offers call center outsourcing services under the brand name EXP+.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.: The company offers call center outsourcing services under its cloud-based contact-center platform.
- Transcom Holding AB: The company offers call center outsourcing services including customer service, customer acquisition, cross- and upselling, customer retention, technical support, collection services and CX advisory.
Key Trend: The surge in M&As and strategic alliances among market players and vendors is one of the key trends likely to propel the market's growth significantly during the forecast period. Vendors are opting for strategic partnerships and acquisitions with various market players, including customer support and call center service providers, technology services providers, and platform providers. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions help vendors in geographical expansion and gain access to technological expertise. Acquisitions enable vendors to explore potential markets for their services and generate revenues through the sales of their services to a wider customer base across different regions, in turn, driving the market's growth.
Key Challenge: Low employee engagement and shut down of call centers is one of the key challenges hindering the call center outsourcing market growth. Many call centers have different job timings. Employees who work at night can be affected by serious health problems such as stress, restless legs syndrome (RLS), insomnia, and hypertension. These health implications can make them quit their job. This is the major reason for the attrition of employees in this industry; the average attrition rate in this industry is estimated to be more than 10%. Call centers, therefore, bear the cost of recruiting, training, and developing new staff, which is hindering the growth of the global call center outsourcing market.
Technavio categorizes the global call center outsourcing market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the call center outsourcing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
- Call Center Outsourcing Market size
- Call Center Outsourcing Market trends
- Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors
Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 14.05 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.12
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Australia, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Atento SA
- Exhibit 49: Atento SA - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Atento SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Atento SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Atento SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 53: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Sitel Group
- Exhibit 62: Sitel Group - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Sitel Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Sitel Group - Key offerings
- 10.7 StarTek Inc.
- Exhibit 65: StarTek Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: StarTek Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: StarTek Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: StarTek Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: StarTek Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 SYNNEX Corp.
- Exhibit 74: SYNNEX Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: SYNNEX Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: SYNNEX Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: SYNNEX Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Teleperformance SE
- Exhibit 83: Teleperformance SE - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Teleperformance SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Teleperformance SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Teleperformance SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Transcom Holding AB
- Exhibit 87: Transcom Holding AB - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Transcom Holding AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Transcom Holding AB - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Transcom Holding AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Transcom Holding AB - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
