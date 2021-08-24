NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The robotic laser cutting market is poised to grow by USD 173.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. The report on the robotic laser cutting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The robotic laser cutting market is driven by increased productivity with improved laser technology. The performance and efficiency of laser cutting have improved drastically due to the integration of fiber lasers. The usage of robotic laser cutting in the aerospace and defense industry is one of the critical robotic laser cutting market trends likely to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. Moreover, advanced innovations in ultrashort and ultrafast pulsed laser cutters will improve the accuracy and ability to cut more types of materials, in turn, driving the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The Robotic Laser Cutting Market is segmented by End-user (Automotive industry, Metal industry, Aerospace Industry, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). 

The automotive industry was the largest revenue-generating segment of this market as automotive players prefer flexible solutions to handle hydroformed parts, cut complex vehicle body components, edges, door panels, interior panels, and airbags, with high precision in the automotive industry. APAC was the largest robotic laser cutting market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing aircraft demand and the presence of a large existing base of manufacturing facilities will significantly influence and lead the robotic laser cutting market to register 76% incremental growth during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The robotic laser cutting market covers the following areas:

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Sizing

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Forecast

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • DENSO CORPORATION
  • FANUC CORPORATION
  • JENOPTIK AG
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  • NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
  • Staubli International AG
  • YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

