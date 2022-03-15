NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cybersecurity market has the potential to grow by USD 189.70 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a year-over-year growth of 12.69% in 2021 and the growth is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2025.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices. Access to the internet has significantly increased with the growth in the adoption of mobile devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. These devices hold a lot of personal and critical information that can be accessed by unauthorized users in case of the loss of a mobile device. Also, the confidential information accessed by mobile devices is more prone to cyberattacks and hacking. All these factors are necessitating the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions, thereby driving the growth of the market.
As per Technavio, the adoption of IoT will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Cyber Security Market: Adoption of IoT
Enterprises across various industries are making significant investments in IoT technologies to ensure better connectivity and enhance productivity. The technology is being integrated with communication systems, devices, and services to improve the overall operational efficiency. The adoption of the technology has increased the interaction between people and machines over a common wireless network, thereby making the organization susceptible to cyber threats. This is forcing organizations implementing the IoT technology to invest heavily in cybersecurity solutions. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
"The implementation of firewall as a disruptive deception capability will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.
Cyber Security Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the cyber security market by end-user (government, BFSI, ICT, manufacturing, and others), deployment (on-premises solutions and cloud-based solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The demand for cybersecurity solutions will be significant from the government agencies during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in security installations in developed and developing countries and the increased contribution from homeland security and the defense sectors. Similarly, in terms of deployment, the market growth will be significant in the on-premises segment through 2025.
The North American region led the cyber security market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased adoption of cyber security solutions by end-user industries, the shift of conventional IT services to internet-based IT systems, and increased government initiatives for the implementation of cyber security solutions. The US is the key market for cybersecurity in North America.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Cyber Security Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 189.70 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.69
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, The Boeing Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and Trend Micro Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
