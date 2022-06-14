NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Toothbrush Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion, at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The electric toothbrush market segmentation by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and rising awareness of oral health will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the high cost of electric toothbrushes will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
By distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment. Factors such as high product visibility and the possibility to examine products before purchase are driving the growth of the offline segment. In terms of geography, North America is expected to observe maximum growth during the forecast period. The region currently holds 45% of the global market share.
Increasing awareness about oral health problems and periodontal diseases such as gingivitis, dental plaque, and peri-implant mucositis and new product launches are driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the electric toothbrush market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This study identifies increased marketing and promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years.
Electric Toothbrush Market Vendor Analysis
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate Palmolive Co.
- FOREO AB
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Quip NYC Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Wellness Oral Care
Electric Toothbrush Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric toothbrush market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric toothbrush market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors
Electric Toothbrush Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Wellness Oral Care
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
