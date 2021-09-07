NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The external hard disk market is set to grow by USD 2.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as multiple advantages of external hard disks, the growing popularity of external SSDs, and reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the emergence of cloud storage services may threaten the growth of the market.
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
External Hard Disk Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Personal Computers
- Enterprise Applications
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The external hard disk market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the external hard disk market in the electronic components industry include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Quantum Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the external hard disk market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- External Hard Disk Market size
- External Hard Disk Market trends
- External Hard Disk Market industry analysis
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist external hard disk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the external hard disk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the external hard disk market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of external hard disk market vendors
