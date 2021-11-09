NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "recruitment process outsourcing market segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)" has been added to Technavio's offering. The recruitment process outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 2.74 billion from 2020-2024.
Major Three Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Participants:
Accenture Plc: The company provides RPO solutions with analytical capabilities by utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning.
Automatic Data Processing Inc.: The company offers human capital management and recruiting solutions the help organizations reduce the cost and complexity of work and acquire the right talent for their business.
Alexander Mann Solutions: The company provides recruitment solutions with analytical capabilities by utilizing advanced analytics and a variety of early career programs.
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Recruitment process outsourcing market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for recruitment process outsourcing from the IT and telecom sector. The segment is driven by the emergence of just-in-time recruitment and the rising adoption of SMAC. In terms of geography, North America is expected to witness maximum growth over the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and RPA will be crucial in driving the growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC during the forecast period.
The recruitment process outsourcing market is driven by cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of data analytics and artificial intelligence are expected to trigger the recruitment process outsourcing market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.74 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-11.02
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Alexander Mann Solutions, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Cooperative, and Randstad Sourceright EMEA BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
