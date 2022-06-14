BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. will emerge as major application platform market participants
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Platform Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of cloud-based services is notably driving the application platform market growth, although factors such as issues associated with vendor lock-in may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist application platform market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the application platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the application platform market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
The application platform market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services. In addition, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web and rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem is expected to trigger the application platform market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.
BMC Software Inc.: The company offers the BMC Helix Platform that Connects across domains for visibility, observability, and AI-driven actionability.
Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers the HyperFlex Application Platform that is developed as a cloud-native application.
GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.: The company offers a bigdata application platform that is centered around new database technologies from the emerging NoSQL world.
International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers IBM WebSphere Application Server a flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.
Micro Focus International Plc: The company offers ALM/Quality Center for advanced data insights, enhanced end-user environment, officially supported full-function REST API, ease of administration.
Application Platform Market Segmentation
- Deployment
- On-premises
- APaaS
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The on-premises segment's application platform market share will expand significantly. When opposed to the aPaaS deployment approach, the on-premises segment provides more protection. The data is stored on dedicated servers in this deployment architecture, which provides greater control and protection over the information.
Application Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.75 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.57
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: aPaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BMC Software Inc.
- Exhibit 43: BMC Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: BMC Software Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 51: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 55: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Micro Focus International Plc
- Exhibit 59: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Micro Focus International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 66: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 75: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
