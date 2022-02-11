NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online recruitment market size in the US is set to grow by USD 2.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market registered a YOY growth of 3.89% in 2021 and Technavio's estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry players, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are making significant investments in disruptive technologies are AI and Big Data to explore new profitable avenues. These technologies are helping vendors to streamline recruitment operations using algorithms and advanced search technology. Vendors are also focusing on launching new products and engaging in M&As to remain competitive in the market. These are some of the dominant players mentioned in the report.
CareerBuilder LLC: The company offers labor market information, talent management software, and other recruitment-related services.
College Recruiter Inc.: The company provides interactive media solutions which connect students to careers.
DHI Group Inc.: The company is involved in providing career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances.
Microsoft Corp.: The company offers talent solutions that also give insights and smart hiring solutions through its subsidiary, LinkedIn Corp.
OPTnation: The company offers OPT jobs online portal which acts as a matchmaker between the F1 OPT candidates and the employers. They also provide job placement programs with training, professional resume writing, resume marketing, resume blast, and resume priority.
Mergers and Acquisitions:
- In July 2019, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the acquisition of the automated recruitment technology platform ClickIQ. In May 2019, the company announced the acquisition of Syft Online Ltd.
Although the innovations in the hiring process will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Recruitment Market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Employers
- Job Seekers
- Application
- Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
By end-user, the market growth in the employers will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for acquiring proper candidates is driving the growth of the segment.
Similarly, by application, the hospitality segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Businesses in the hospitality industry are increasing investments in solutions that can automate various tasks. This is leading to the change in skill set requirements, which is driving the demand for more employees in the industry. Moreover, the increase in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities in the hospitality industry is further accelerating the growth of the segment.
Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online recruitment market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the online recruitment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online recruitment market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online recruitment market vendors in the US
Online Recruitment Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.89
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Employers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CareerBuilder LLC
- College Recruiter Inc.
- DHI Group Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- OPTnation
- Randstad Holding NV
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Half International Inc.
- The Select Group LLC
- TopUSAJobs.com
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
