NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The product life cycle management market size is expected to increase by USD 28.00 billion between 2020 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.41%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for software solutions for change management and cost management.

The product life cycle management market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for compliance management as one of the key trends which will positively impact the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Product Life Cycle Management Market- Geographical Landscape:

North America will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. Therefore, the product life cycle management market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for compliance management will facilitate the product life cycle management market growth in North America over the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for product life cycle management in North America.

The product life cycle management market covers the following areas:

Product Life Cycle Management Market Sizing

Product Life Cycle Management Market Forecast

Product Life Cycle Management Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Atos SE
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • PTC Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG

Product Life Cycle Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 28.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, ANSYS Inc., Atos SE, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

