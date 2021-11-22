NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The product life cycle management market size is expected to increase by USD 28.00 billion between 2020 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.41%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for software solutions for change management and cost management.
The product life cycle management market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for compliance management as one of the key trends which will positively impact the market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Product Life Cycle Management Market- Geographical Landscape:
North America will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. Therefore, the product life cycle management market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for compliance management will facilitate the product life cycle management market growth in North America over the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for product life cycle management in North America.
The product life cycle management market covers the following areas:
Product Life Cycle Management Market Sizing
Product Life Cycle Management Market Forecast
Product Life Cycle Management Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- ANSYS Inc.
- Atos SE
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
Product Life Cycle Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 28.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, ANSYS Inc., Atos SE, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- ANSYS Inc.
- Atos SE
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
