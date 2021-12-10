NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is expected to be driven by factors such as increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are upgrading and modernizing their products, with the focus on helping pilots in flying safely. In addition, as cathode ray tubes are becoming obsolete, there is a rising need to upgrade display screens in aircraft. Light and advanced display screens are required to increase fuel savings and lower emissions. Hence, the demand for semiconductors used in aircraft electronics systems is expected to increase, which is driving the growth of the market.
For additional information about the various drivers, trends, and challenges having an impact on the growth of the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry, View Our Free Sample Report
The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 23.25%.
The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry provides insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information related to the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as expanding their portfolio of offerings to compete in the market.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry Analysis Report by Product (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
One of the major trends in the market is the increasing use of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. GaN possesses more efficiency in conducting electrons when compared to silicon semiconductors. In addition, they are less expensive than silicon semiconductors. GaN devices are also smaller than silicon ones. Therefore, a large number of GaN devices can be produced per wafer. These advantages have increased the popularity of GaN and its adoption in various sectors.
Major Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Industry Companies:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KCB Solutions LLC
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- SEMICOA
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
- Semtech Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Find out more about the major vendors operating in the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry. Read Our Free Sample Report Now
Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Memory - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Logic - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MOS microcomponents - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Analog - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: The semiconductor silicon wafer market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- RF Semiconductor Market: The RF semiconductor market has been segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
23.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-89-bn-growth-in-semiconductor-market-in-military-and-aerospace-industry--increased-upgrading-and-modernization-of-aircraft-will-present-significant-growth-opportunities-for-market-vendors--technavio-301441957.html
SOURCE Technavio