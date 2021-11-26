NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the GPU Database Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The GPU database market is estimated to grow by USD 361.56 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.82%. 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for GPU databases in the region. The growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) will facilitate the GPU database market growth in North America.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as massive data generation across various industries to drive the adoption of GPU accelerated tools and the availability of open source solutions and their growing applications areas will drive the growth of the GPU Database Market However, the unavailability of enough technical expertise and domain knowledge might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The GPU database market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are BlazingSQL Inc., Brytlyt Ltd., Hetero DB Co. Ltd., Jedox GmbH, Kinetica DB Inc., Neo4j Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OmniSci Inc., SQream Technologies Ltd., and Zilliz, etc.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- BlazingSQL Inc. - The company offers GPU Database products with these features such as reducing code complexity.
- Brytlyt Ltd. - The company offers GPU Database products such as Brytlyt On-Prem.
- Hetero DB Co. Ltd. - The company offers GPU Database products such as PG-Strom.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the GPU database market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud. The GPU database market share growth by the on-premise segment has been significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
