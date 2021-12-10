NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VoIP market in UK has been growing substantially with the increasing number of players entering the market. The fragmented nature of the market has increased the competition levels, which is forcing vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product or service launches and M&As to stay competitive and gain an edge in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Ascom Holding AG entered into an agreement with Vizient Inc. to take advantage of special pre-negotiated pricing and terms for the Ascom nurse call and monitoring system. Similarly, in June 2021, Avaya Holdings Corp. announced the launch of new features enhancing cloud communications for global businesses. Many such developments among vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Techanvio expects the VoIP market in UK to grow by USD 4.83 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period.
The degree of fragmentation in the market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd are some of the major players listed in the report.
The increasing number of mobile computing devices and high operational flexibility will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, signaling issues and unfavorable regulatory policies will challenge the growth opportunities in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation
VoIP Market in UK is segmented as below:
- Type
- International VoIP Calls
- Domestic VoIP Calls
- Access
- Computer To Phone
- Computer To Computer
- Phone To Phone
By type, the market observed maximum growth in the international VoIP calls segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the availability of high-quality global IP calling features at lower prices compared to traditional carrier rates. Also, increased collaborations among vendors of VoIP services are fostering the growth of the segment.
By access, the computer to phone segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The rising adoption of computers has been crucial in the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising adoption of work-from-home and stay-at-home practices are contributing to the growth of the segment.
VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This study identifies the high adoption of BYOD policy as one of the prime reasons driving the VoIP market growth in UK during the next few years.
VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the VoIP Market in UK. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the VoIP Market in UK is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist VoIP market growth in UK during the next five years
- Estimation of the VoIP market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the VoIP market in UK
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of VoIP market vendors in UK
VoIP Market in UK Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.99
Regional analysis
UK
Performing market contribution
UK at 100%
Key consumer countries
UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
