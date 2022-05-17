NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Photon Counter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 43.12 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.65% during this period.
Unlock more information on the market growth. Download our Sample Report
Parent Market Overview
Technavio categorizes the global photon counter market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. The parent market, the global electronics market, includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
Understand the photon counter market hierarchy and gain further insights by Downloading Our Sample!
Market Competitive Landscape
The photon counter market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation and product improvement to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include ADVACAM Oy, AUREA Technology, Becker and Hickl GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hidex Oy, ID Quantique SA, Laser Components GmbH, Micro Photon Devices Srl, PerkinElmer Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., among others.
For more insights on competitive strategies, Get Our Sample Report Right Here!
Strategic Initiatives and Products launches
- AUREA Technology - The company offers publishing lists that include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world's most widely read authors.
- Hidex Oy - The company offers first-class service to authors, researchers, academics, educators, librarians, and readers through its publishing services.
- ID Quantique SA - The company offers publishing that reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback, and mass market imprints that cater to every kind of reader.
Want to get this report customized or tailor-made to suit your business requirements? Speak to Our Analysts
Growing application of structural health monitoring (SHM) systems to Boost the Market Positively
The rise in urbanization has increased the number of infrastructure projects such as the construction of dams, bridges, buildings, and towers. SHM systems monitor the infrastructure, collect data, and make informed decisions. They enable real-time monitoring of structural changes, which helps organizations reduce costs by undertaking preventive measures.
Capital-intensive nature and economic conditions likely to hinder the market growth
The market is sensitive to price fluctuation and global economic conditions. The cost of components such as dielectric materials is high, and they require technical expertise. Unfavorable economic conditions and political issues that lead to reduced product sales are resulting in a threat to the photon counter market. Moreover, the capital-intensive nature of photon counters is expected to reduce their adoption.
Download Report Sample Now to gain more insights on the other factors influencing market growth
COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis
In 2020, the revenue growth of the photon counter market in North America witnessed a slowdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the rise in the prevalence of medical imaging to detect the infection positively impacted the growth of the regional market. During the forecast period, the increase in R&D activities in medical imaging, such as X-rays, will propel the growth of the market.
View report snapshot to learn more about the pandemic impact on the market and the industry
Market Segmentation
In this report, the market has been segmented by end-user (medical imaging, fluorescence microscopy, LiDAR and SLR, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
By end-user, the medical imaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Several vendors are developing devices such as advanced photon-counting detectors that can detect and characterize individual X-ray photons, which will support the segment growth.
By geography, North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of photon counters in the manufacturing industry, industrial automation, and the increasing demand for devices such as photon counters in the research industry will drive the photon counter market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report for market share information of each contributing segment
Key Report Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive photon counter market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the photon counter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the photon counter market in North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Related Reports
Semiconductor Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Passive Optical Network (PON) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Photon Counter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 43.12 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ADVACAM Oy, AUREA Technology, Becker and Hickl GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hidex Oy, ID Quantique SA, Laser Components GmbH, Micro Photon Devices Srl, PerkinElmer Inc., PicoQuant GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Medical imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Medical imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Medical imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Medical imaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Medical imaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Fluorescence microscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Fluorescence microscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fluorescence microscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fluorescence microscopy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fluorescence microscopy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 LiDAR and SLR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on LiDAR and SLR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on LiDAR and SLR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on LiDAR and SLR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on LiDAR and SLR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ADVACAM Oy
- Exhibit 97: ADVACAM Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 98: ADVACAM Oy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: ADVACAM Oy - Key offerings
- 10.4 Becker and Hickl GmbH
- Exhibit 100: Becker and Hickl GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Becker and Hickl GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Becker and Hickl GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.5 Hidex Oy
- Exhibit 103: Hidex Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Hidex Oy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Hidex Oy - Key offerings
- 10.6 ID Quantique SA
- Exhibit 106: ID Quantique SA - Overview
- Exhibit 107: ID Quantique SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: ID Quantique SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Laser Components GmbH
- Exhibit 109: Laser Components GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Laser Components GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Laser Components GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 Micro Photon Devices Srl
- Exhibit 112: Micro Photon Devices Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Micro Photon Devices Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Micro Photon Devices Srl - Key offerings
- 10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 PicoQuant GmbH
- Exhibit 120: PicoQuant GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 121: PicoQuant GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: PicoQuant GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thorlabs Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Thorlabs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Thorlabs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Thorlabs Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-43-12-million-potential-growth-in-photon-counter-market17-000-technavio-reports-301547962.html
SOURCE Technavio