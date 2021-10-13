NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The system-on-chip market is expected to grow by USD 5.72 bn at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The system-on-chip market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market trends and challenges by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The system-on-chip market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increase in 5G investments is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the system-on-chip market during the forecast period.
The system-on-chip market covers the following areas:
System-on-Chip Market Forecast
System-on-Chip Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- MediaTek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
System-on-Chip Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 5.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.18
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Apple Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
