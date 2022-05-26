NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Market by Type, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 5.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.57% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period.
The global contact center market is fragmented. It includes a substantial number of international and regional vendors. The rising competition in the market is driving vendors to differentiate themselves based on service qualities and innovations.
The rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability to achieve an ASA might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Contact Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global contact center market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Voice-based
- Text-based
- Social Media-based
The voice-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The use of voice-based interaction is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum in the segment is expected to decrease during the forecast period, owing to the use of IVR technology, live chat, and social media-based interaction.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
About 50% of the market growth will originate in APAC during the forecast period. Excellent service delivery, multilingual proficiency, strong infrastructure, and competitive pricing are some of the factors that ensure that APAC remains the leading contact center market for global enterprises. Another reason for the growth of the contact center market in APAC is the increasing adoption of the cloud-based deployment model among the contact centers in the region.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contact center market report covers the following areas:
Contact Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contact center market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the contact center market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contact center market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact center market vendors
Contact Center Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.57
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
