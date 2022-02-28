NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global VXI test equipment size is expected to increase by USD 54.1 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have a year-over-year (YOY) growth of 21.34% in 2022. North America will be a prominent market for VXI test equipment during the forecast period, occupying 34% of the global market share.
The market is fragmented by the presence of several regional and international players. There has been a rise in the number of local players. These vendors are finding it difficult to compete with international players in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. The competitive scenario in the market is expected to intensify with the rising focus on technological innovations by vendors.
Agilent Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, AMETEK Inc., Astronics Corp., C and H Technologies Inc., COMTEL Electronics GmbH, Data Patterns India Ltd., Gigatronics Inc., ICS Electronics, Informtest Holding, Keysight Technologies Inc., North Atlantic Industries, Phillips Aerospace, Pickering Interfaces Ltd., Spanawave Corp., Teradyne Inc., Virginia Panel Corp., Vitrek LLC, VX Instruments GmbH, and W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics GmbH are some of the dominant players in the market.
The augmented production of electronic goods, growing demand from end-user industries, the evolution of test equipment into software-defined platforms supported by open software ecosystems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
VXI Test Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Oscilloscopes
- Function Generators
- Power Suppliers
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
By product, oscilloscopes accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as ongoing technological innovations in product offerings, increasing use of surface-mount technology (SMT) components, growing demand for signal storage equipment, growing adoption of IoT technology, increasing adoption of optical fiber networks to support high volumes of data and faster communication speeds, and complexities of integrated circuits (ICs). The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The high concentration of integrated device manufacturers, fabs, and R&D centers is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increase in demand from the aerospace and defense and IoT sector and growing investments in superfast 5G wireless networks will drive the growth of the VXI test equipment market in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for VXI test equipment in North America.
VXI Test Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist VXI test equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the VXI test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the VXI test equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of VXI test equipment market vendors
