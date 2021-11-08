NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The touch controller IC market is set to grow by USD 6.67 billion at over 15% from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The market is anticipated to be driven by the adoption of new technologies. In addition, the rising adoption of touch screens in the retail and healthcare sector, particularly from the emerging economies in the APAC region will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
The Touch Controller IC Market is segmented by Product (automotive, smartphones, ATMs, interactive displays, smart watches, smart bands, tablets, and interactive kiosks) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 43% of the growth will originate from APAC with China, Taiwan, and South Korea emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of this region. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The touch controller ic market covers the following areas:
Touch Controller IC Market Sizing
Touch Controller IC Market Forecast
Touch Controller IC Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.
- MELFAS Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- ROHM Co. Ltd.
- Semtech Corp.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.
- Synaptics Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Touch Controller IC Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 6.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.12
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
