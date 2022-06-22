NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Photo Frame Market by End User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the digital photo frame market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 62.1 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.81% during the projected period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Trend: The rising popularity of interior design will emerge as one of the most promising trends influencing the global digital photo frame market growth positively during the forecast period. The worldwide home decor industry is expanding due to increased demand for new and innovative items such as wall art, wall clocks, and digital photo frames. Furthermore, factors such as expanding number of households, changing lifestyles, and rising incomes, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are likely to drive the global home decor market, in turn, boosting the sales of digital photo frames in the forthcoming years
- Market Challenge: The supply chain complexity is one of the major hindrances for the global digital photo frame market growth. Most home improvement and décor and leisure products such as digital photo frames are manufactured in China. However, due to the increase in energy prices across the world, the rise in manufacturing costs in China, and trade barriers between the US and China, manufacturers in the US have begun to seek more effective and efficient production locations. This may further limit the market growth.
Vendor Landscape
- The digital photo frame market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The digital photo frame market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Aluratek Inc.:
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- HP Inc.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- PhotoSpring Inc.
Top Companies Covered in this report with offerings are:
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers digital photo frames under the brand name The Frame
- Sony Corp.: The company offers digital photo frames under the brand names DPF-A710, DPF-HD1000, DPF-A73, DPF-D70, DPF-D810 and others.
- ViewSonic Corp.: The company offers digital photo frames Under the brand name VFM836-54-S, VFM620w-50-S, VFD823-50-S and others.
- Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers digital photo frames under the brand names Philips digital photo frame SPF1237/12 and SPF1017/10.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.: The company offers digital photo frames under the brand name Lenovo Smart Frame.
Digital Photo Frame Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1.81%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 62.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.09
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer electronics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Market Segmentation by Power source
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Power source
- 6.3 Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Electricity-powered - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Battery-powered - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Power source
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Power source
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Aluratek Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Aluratek Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Aluratek Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Aluratek Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Eastman Kodak Co.
- Exhibit 53: Eastman Kodak Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Eastman Kodak Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Eastman Kodak Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 58: HP Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: HP Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: HP Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: HP Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: HP Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 NETGEAR Inc.
- Exhibit 73: NETGEAR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: NETGEAR Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: NETGEAR Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: NETGEAR Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: NETGEAR Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 PhotoSpring Inc.
- Exhibit 78: PhotoSpring Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: PhotoSpring Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: PhotoSpring Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sony Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Sony Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 ViewSonic Corp.
- Exhibit 91: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: ViewSonic Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 93: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
