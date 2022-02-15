NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital process automation market potential difference growth will be USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also offers extensive vendor profiling and classification of industry-focused vendors as dominant and strong players.
The surging adoption of business process management, rising demand for automation in enterprises, and low-cost of digital process automation platform will offer immense growth opportunities. The low-code integration is another factor supporting the digital process automation market share growth. Organizations in many verticals are constantly looking for new sectors or verticals through which they might lower their total operational costs. Low-code development is a general term that includes process development solutions, low-code application development, and software development tools. Low-code development platforms enable IT to quickly assemble new processes and build applications without having to research, write and test new scripts.
However, the data security and privacy issues will be a major challenge for the digital process automation market during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly concerned about sharing sensitive business data, and this issue is growing in the market. Malware, hacker attacks, and data theft are all important security dangers to the reliable execution of business processes. Although automation can be a huge assistance to businesses, it can also be dangerous if it is misused, neglected, or overused.
Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Deployment
- On-premises
The on-premise segment held the largest digital process automation market share in 2021. The segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. On-premises software requires that an enterprise purchases a license or a copy of the software to use it. As the software itself is licensed, and the entire instance of the software resides within an organization's premises, there is generally greater protection than a cloud computing infrastructure.
- Cloud
- Geography
- North America
North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of digital process automation market in 2021. The region will witness a YOY growth during this period between 14.58% and 15.82%. The digital process automation of manufacturing processes has provided numerous advantages, including easy monitoring, waste reduction, and fast production speed. Consumers are preferring digital process automation solutions as these systems consumers prefer digital process automation solutions, aid in lowering the number of defects in the product, reducing downtime, scheduling maintenance, and switching from being in the reactive state to the predictive and prescriptive stages for decision-making.
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The digital process automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the vendors and their key offerings covered in the report are:
- Appian Corp.: The company offers digital process automation software for power of workflow automation in business application.
- Bizagi Group Ltd.:-The company offers digital process automation (DPA) software which helps businesses transform end-to-end processes and deliver enterprise-wide digital transformation
- BP Logix Inc.:- The company offers digital process automation (DPA) platform where customer gets the freedom to create comprehensive-yet-nimble applications that are easily changed, and re-changed, a necessary feature in turbulent business terrain.
Some other dominant players covered in this report are:
- Infosys Ltd.
- Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
- Open Text Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pegasystems Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital Process Automation Market size
- Digital Process Automation Market trends
- Digital Process Automation Market industry analysis
Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital process automation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital process automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital process automation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital process automation market vendors
Digital Process Automation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.87
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BP Logix Inc., Infosys Ltd., Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd, International Business Machines Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and Pegasystems Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appian Corp.
- Bizagi Group Ltd.
- BP Logix Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
- Open Text Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pegasystems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
