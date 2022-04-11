NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the Slot Machine Market will be driven by the growing vendor involvement in the market. The vendors in the market are launching new products. They are attracting more consumers by introducing slot machines with improved features. Digital slot machines are considered to be extremely user-friendly because they display all of the information in the form of comments and let players play without any aid or assistance. These characteristics have resulted in high demand for these devices in casinos.

Parent Market Analysis

The slot machine market has been categorized as a part of the global casinos and gaming market within the global consumer discretionary market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the casinos and gaming market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Operations
  • Services
  • Marketing and sales
  • Support activities
  • Innovation

Slot Machine Market: Major regions and key countries:

  • Europe (UK, Italy and France)
  • North America (US)
  • APAC (China)
  • South America
  • MEA

Slot Machine Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are some of the key vendors operating in the slot machines market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.
  • APEX pro gaming AS - The company offers slot machines under the brand name of Pinnacle and Apex.
  • APOLLO SOFT s.r.o. - The company offers gaming solutions that can play in slot machines.

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation

  • Product: By product, the slot machines market has been classified into digital and mechanical segments. The digital segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are user-friendly. As a result, the demand for these machines has increased in casinos.
  • Geography: By geography, the slot machines market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, and France are the key countries for the slot machines market in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will drive the slot machine market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the slot machines market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But, if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Slot Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.07

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AMATIC Industries GmbH
  • APEX pro gaming AS
  • APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.
  • Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
  • Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC
  • International Game Technology plc
  • KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.
  • NOVOMATIC AG
  • Scientific Games Corp.
  • Universal Entertainment Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-91-billion-growth-in-the-slot-machine-market-by-2025--35-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301521060.html

SOURCE Technavio

