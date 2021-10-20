NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law enforcement software market is set to grow by USD 929.48 million, progressing at a CAGR of 9.58% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The surging need for effective communication law enforcement, increasing demand for consolidated crime databases, and growing process automation in law enforcement will offer immense growth opportunities to the law enforcement software market players. However, high implementation and maintenance costs may threaten the growth of the law enforcement software market.
Law Enforcement Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Law Enforcement Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The law enforcement software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the law enforcement software market include Abbott Laboratories, Accenture Plc, eFORCE Software, Forensic Logic COPLINK, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Resolver Inc., and Sumo Logic Inc.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the law enforcement software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Law Enforcement Software Market size
- Law Enforcement Software Market trends
- Law Enforcement Software Market industry analysis
Law Enforcement Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist law enforcement software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the law enforcement software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the law enforcement software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of law enforcement software market vendors
Law Enforcement Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 929.48 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.49
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Canada, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Accenture Plc, eFORCE Software, Forensic Logic COPLINK, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Resolver Inc., and Sumo Logic Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
