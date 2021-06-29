SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USDM Life Sciences today announced that ProcessX is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program. Siloed technology systems for regulated and non-regulated workloads are a burden on IT and Quality teams. ProcessX helps minimize fragmented systems and processes to enable pharma, biotech, and medical device customers to manage their non-regulated and GxP regulated business processes in one platform.
ProcessX has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program, an App monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries.
"As a native Built on Now application, ProcessX has been designed and tested for agile, secure, and connected digital transformation – and now it is continuously compliant," said Vishal Sharma, VP of Digital Transformation at USDM Life Sciences.
ProcessX is an intelligent, fully validated, GxP process automation platform. It simplifies regulated workflows to drive greater efficiency and insight for better business decisions, and improves product quality and patient safety all while maintaining compliance.
"Attempts at process automation often leave out intelligent or real-time insight that leads to better business outcomes," said Kevin Brown, CEO at USDM Life Sciences. "With its AI-infused capabilities, ProcessX gives Quality and IT leaders a broader view of the entire product lifecycle and supply chain so they can minimize costly recalls or undetected systemic issues."
USDM Life Sciences is exclusively focused on driving digital transformation and innovation in technology and compliance and has been helping solve regulated customer challenges in the cloud for a decade.
The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.
USDM Life Sciences
USDM Life Sciences provides strategy and compliant technology solutions to regulated life sciences companies and makes it easy to accelerate transformation and innovation. USDM Life Sciences focuses exclusively on the regulated biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries and is a compliance partner with the world's top technology software developers. For more information, visit http://www.usdm.com.
