NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM, one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies, has announced the hiring of Chad Urice as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly designed role, Chad will be a key leader in accelerating and driving USIM's strategic growth initiatives and over-see client relations.
Chad's twenty-five years of experience leading strategic planning and client services spans across a deep list of categories including QSR, retail, entertainment, and sports. His expertise has been focused on delivering custom business solutions and leading impactful consumer acquisition results for brands like The Home Depot, Big Lots!, Applebee's, MTV Networks, STARZ, NBC Universal, The Academy Awards and the National Football League. Chad's extensive experience is built on the foundation of delivering on the promise of data through media, connecting advanced data science services, and planning/buying divisions – ensuring efficient and effective translation and activation of informed/ROI focused campaigns.
Prior to joining USIM, Chad was the Executive Director, Analytics and Activation at Media Storm (a Merkle/dentsu company).
"We are very excited to have Chad join us to help USIM strategic efforts as well as innovating our client's media and data approach. His experience will be extremely valuable, and we see him as a great addition to the USIM team" said Eran Goren, President, Western Region / Chief Digital Officer at USIM.
"I'm incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to join the USIM family and help drive client business performance further, building off an already impressive foundation of talent and services" said Chad Urice, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer at USIM.
About USIM
As one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies, USIM delivers tangible results in a rapidly evolving technological and economic landscape. With a proven track record of strategic vision and effective omnichannel advertising solutions, USIM clients exceed their business goals. USIM's combination of cutting-edge research, results, and technology with human insight and creativity drives The Art of Human Sense™. For more information, please visit http://www.theusim.com.
