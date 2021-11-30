IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM, the fastest growing independent media services agency, announces an extended data solution partnership with MFour's Atlas Views™ that will be provided to its clients.
MFour is the nation's largest, first-party consumer panel giving market researchers real, in-the-moment and representative feedback through its proprietary app, Surveys On The Go®, tracking over 10 million consumer journeys daily.
MFour tracks wholistic journeys as US consumers walk out of 750,000+ brick + mortar locations and use 10 million apps + websites daily. People are then surveyed after their physical store visits and online journeys to provide context behind their behaviors. All research panels and results are validated through a 5-step process, offering customized panels, same-day turn-around, and 95% completion rates.
"USIM was one of the first agencies to use location data for better ad placement, and is now adding app + web behavior that will continue giving them an advantage over their competition," stated Chris St. Hilaire, Founder and CEO at MFour.
USIM will provide a comprehensive and effective omnichannel media strategy utilizing MFour's data insights. Having access to these trends and data, USIM can see exactly what consumers are doing in-store and online, thus providing a major competitive advantage for its clients. Recommended media strategy and executions will include exactly what consumers want, with the ability to adjust real-time strategies and ad campaigns to meet specific demands. Dollars and budgets for ad spending can be more strategic, targeted, and generate less waste across all channels.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with MFour's new Atlas Views™ solution, which will further enhance our consumer behavior data insights for clients" added Eran Goren, President, USIM – Western Region / Chief Digital Officer.
About MFour Atlas Studio
MFour introduced the mobile app, Surveys On The Go® (SOTG) in 2011— building the nation's largest, highest-rated consumer behavior and survey panel. SOTG now tracks more than 10 million daily app + web and brick + mortar journeys. MFour is the only insights firm to combine data with surveys, giving clients an omnichannel view of the "where, when and why" behind shopping behavior through the Atlas Studio SaaS platform. To learn more, visit: http://www.mfour.com/our-story.
About USIM
As one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies, USIM delivers tangible results in a rapidly evolving technological and economic landscape. With a proven track record of strategic vision and omnichannel advertising solutions, clients exceed their business goals. USIM's execution of blending cutting edge research, results, and technology with human insight and creativity, provides the principal factors in driving The Art of Human Sense™. For more information, please visit http://www.theusim.com.
