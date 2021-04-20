NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM announces today that it will be accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment from its clients. USIM is the first agency in the world to embrace cryptocurrency and forward-thinking use of blockchain to bring revolutionary trust and transparency to information and data, media solutions and activation, payments, and much more.

"We think this is a game-changer for the media and advertising industry," said Dennis Holt, Founder/CEO of USIM. "We continue to be a pioneer in the industry and believe that blockchain technology, ranging from cryptocurrencies to smart contracts, will create significant efficiencies within the marketing landscape."

About USIM

USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending innovative research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.

Media Contact

Stacy Smith, USIM, (949) 668-6223, ssmith@theusim.com

