NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM announces today that it will be accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment from its clients. USIM is the first agency in the world to embrace cryptocurrency and forward-thinking use of blockchain to bring revolutionary trust and transparency to information and data, media solutions and activation, payments, and much more.
"We think this is a game-changer for the media and advertising industry," said Dennis Holt, Founder/CEO of USIM. "We continue to be a pioneer in the industry and believe that blockchain technology, ranging from cryptocurrencies to smart contracts, will create significant efficiencies within the marketing landscape."
About USIM
USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending innovative research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.
