NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM, the fastest-growing independent media agency, today announces it has been appointed Agency of Record for Potbelly Corporation. The Chicago-based sandwich shop is best known for its toasty sandwiches, crisp salads, fresh-baked cookies, and hand-dipped shakes. USIM's deep experience in the food services industry makes the agency uniquely qualified to support the 400+ locations in the United States.
The partnership with USIM will provide account planning and strategy, digital marketing, and analytics for the iconic 40-year-old brand.
Since 1977, Potbelly Sandwiches has established itself as a beloved fast-casual chain and revolutionized the sandwich industry," said Eran Goren, USIM, President of Western Region / Chief Digital Officer. "We are excited to partner with Potbelly to support their brand's vision and move the brand forward with exciting new strategies and innovation."
"The USIM team impressed us with their bold thinking, unique storytelling ability, and energized company culture," said Bob Wright, Potbelly Corporation, President and CEO. "We are excited to partner with USIM to elevate our presence in the dynamic digital media space, helping us to share Potbelly with a broader audience, introducing even more people to our signature A Wreck® sandwich and other delicious menu offerings."
USIM works with high-profile brands including Crunch Fitness, In N Out, Buffalo Wild Wings, Goddard Systems, and Visit Philadelphia.
About USIM
USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending cutting-edge research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.potbelly.com.
