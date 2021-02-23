TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advances in treatments are substantially increasing survival rates in people with cancer. While indices of overall survival and progression-free survival are the most widely accepted clinical endpoints for determining the efficacy of new therapies in oncology, there is growing interest in patient-centered clinical outcome assessments (COAs) to determine the potential benefits and safety of new and existing treatments as well as their effects on level of overall function.
Cognitive abilities and mood have a strong impact on levels of functioning in oncology patients across various indications—even those outside brain cancers. For example, it has been estimated that impairment in memory, executive function, attention, and processing speed, occur in up to 30% of patients prior to any treatment and in up to 75% of patients during treatment. Furthermore, there are always concerns about the extent to which any treatment itself can lead to new, and potentially irreversible issues in memory, attention, or executive function.
Appropriately measuring and evaluating cognition impairment throughout the development lifecycle of new therapeutics in oncology is therefore vital to improving patient quality of life and to understanding the effects of new and existing drug treatments. As such, clinical trial teams are leveraging digital technologies to measure cognition including using both patient-reported and performance-based assessments to answer important questions about the safety and efficacy of new therapeutics.
Join Paul Maruff, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Cogstate and Kelly Dumais, PhD, Senior Scientific Advisor, ERT in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1pm EST to hear the experts discuss the role and relevance of cognitive endpoints in clinical trials to accelerate understanding of cognitive dysfunction related to cancer and cancer treatments.
