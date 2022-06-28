In this free webinar, learn about designing and conducting a study to assess differences in medication adherence between real-world and clinical trial populations. Attendees will learn about overcoming data quality challenges and gaps in treatment data, leveraging clinical informatics. The featured speakers will share insights about interpreting study results to understand differences in adherence based on demographic and clinical characteristics.
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 50 percent of the top 100 life sciences companies leverage real-world data to demonstrate their product's value and differentiation to payers. Real-world access and therapy adherence often differ from clinical trials. Therefore, real-world data plays an important role in assessing these factors, which contribute to the overall effectiveness of the therapy.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will share a case study from Pfizer on using real-world data to assess medication adherence to tafamidis, a first-in-class drug for patients with heart disease caused by transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Pfizer leveraged claims data and clinical informatics to understand differences in regimen, access and length of adherence after launch. This provided them with a better understanding of the factors that contribute to adherence, opportunities for educational interventions and justification of value to payers.
Register for this webinar to understand the different aspects of medication and therapy adherence between real-world and clinical trials.
Join Bhash Parasuraman, PhD, VP, Patient and Health Impact, Internal Medicine and Rare Disease BUs, Pfizer; and Sapna Prasad, PhD, Senior Director, Clarify Insights, Clarify Health, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Real-World Evidence on Therapy Adherence to Demonstrate Value.
