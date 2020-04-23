NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code application platform, is powering pandemic responses of two of the country's largest cities: New York and the District of Columbia. New York City successfully deployed a management hub in March that has enabled the delivery of over two million meals to residents, accepted donations of essential medical supplies, and allowed NYC residents to self-report how they are impacted by COVID-19. The District of Columbia recently announced the launch of a "Support Hub" that provides assistance to residents who are homebound or self-quarantining because of COVID-19 and aren't able to access essential services and supplies.
The DC COVID-19 Support Hub, available at gethelp.dc.gov, helps residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are self-quarantining due to symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 with delivery of food, hygiene essentials, or infant products. The Support Hub also connects residents with resources for prescription drug access as well as mental health needs.
Prior to the pandemic, millions of NYC residents relied on food pantries, soup kitchens and congregate meal programs at senior centers. Given the economic impact of the pandemic, the number of residents who depend on these services continues to grow daily. NYC has made it a priority to feed these individuals while making sure they are isolated and safe.
"Our greatest priority is protecting and supporting our residents who are taking the necessary steps and remaining in isolation after testing positive or showing symptoms of COVID-19," said Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser. "The Support Hub allows us to deliver food, personal hygiene products, and other essentials to those in need. By working together, we will flatten the curve and keep our residents safe."
"COVID-19 is a global crisis, but its impacts are local and unique," said Cas Holloway, Head of Public Enterprise of Unqork. "What's universal is the need to respond quickly, and to adapt at the speed of the facts on the ground. By leveraging our no-code software, cities can deliver critical resources to their most vulnerable residents and understand how the local impacts of COVID-19 are changing over time. Unqork is honored to partner with New York City and Washington, DC during this unprecedented time to help those who need it most."
"To help New Yorkers in this constantly evolving crisis we need technology that can facilitate the delivery of services on a massive scale with unprecedented flexibility and speed," said Jessica Tisch, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications and the Citywide CIO. "In just a few days, the Unqork platform helped us deploy applications to address a wide spectrum of needs — from health impacts, to hunger, to PPE for healthcare workers on the front lines."
"Since COVID-19 hit our city, we have worked hard to keep our residents safe and fed while staying isolated indoors whenever possible," said Kathryn Garcia, NYC "COVID-19 Food Czar" and Commissioner, NYC Department of Sanitation. "Working with Unqork, we were able to deploy a robust system in under three days. We mobilized quickly by securing our food supply chain and have delivered over 2 million meals to New Yorkers that need them the most, while putting thousands of TLC-licensed drivers back to work. The program has been critical in our efforts to meet the needs of our vulnerable populations and we expect it will continue to expand throughout the pandemic."
To safely reopen businesses, mayors and governors need to make data-driven decisions. Unqork's COVID-19 management hub powers data aggregation and visualization, and accelerates contact tracing to support effective public policies. Unqork is able to create a customizable COVID-19 Management Hub for any city, state or county that is ready to go live in 48 to 72 hours. Each jurisdiction is facing a different set of problems in responding to the virus, providing resources to its residents, and returning residents safely to work. The COVID-19 Management Hub provides the information and data for government departments to understand the impact and ensure all residents have necessary essentials and food.
The key capabilities Unqork can activate in each customizable Management Hub includes:
- Initiate "Return to Work" efforts specific to each jurisdiction
- Track the impact of COVID-19
- Support contact tracing and coordination with local/state health departments
- Deliver groceries and meals to all residents
- Distribute donations of medical supplies
- Access to critical supplies for infant care
- Deliver essentials goods and hygiene supplies
- Digitize critical city services for permits and licenses
- Streamline access to economic relief including mortgage forbearance and small business loans
Cities, States, and Counties interested in deploying quickly can learn more at https://www.unqork.com/covid19
About Unqork
Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the City of New York, Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com/
Media Contact
Rachel Livingston, Tusk Strategies, rachel@tuskstrategies.com